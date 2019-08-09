GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Quick actions from an alert Hall County School Resource Officer helped save a choking student’s life.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Zack Marley, who routinely eats lunch with students at West Hall High School, heard his name being called by several teachers on Thursday, around 12:10 p.m.
As Deputy Marley went to see what was going on, it became clear teachers needed him to help save a 15-year-old choking student.
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Marley asked the student if she were choking, and she nodded her head yes.
Deputy Marley immediately acted and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student, and after at least six thrusts, a grape dislodged from the student’s throat, Deputy Marley reported.
Officials said the school nurse also checked on the student, and the student did not require any additional medical attention. The students’ parents were also contacted, according to officials.
The sheriff’s office reported this was the first time Deputy Marley performed the maneuver.
“It scared me because that is one of my students,” Marley said. “I look at them as my own kids, so when I see one of them is in trouble, it startles me. I go into action on helping my kids. They’re not just students, they’re my kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.