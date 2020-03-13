ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Schools close for two weeks and it’s like oh wow here we go. We’re in the process now making it work,” Malik Smith said.
It’s a reality most parent weren’t expecting to face.
Malik Smith and Mylin Torres told CBS46 their children’s schools decided to shut down. Like many working parents they are searching for solutions.
“It definitely takes some creativity and patience,” Mylin said.
As schools and daycares announced closures Thursday, messages from people offering to watch children began popping up all over social media.
“Make sure whoever is watching your children is a licensed program,” said Dana Morrison, who works for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. She adds there is good reason for the recommendation.
“If it’s a licensed program we know that it is governed by our state rules and regulations. We know that the staff in there has had criminal background checks that are run through the national registry,” Morrison explained.
She said any other option is a risky option. As for those unlicensed social media child providers? There are punishments too.
“We will make a visit. We will cite you accordingly and we were asked that you need to be license or exempt or that you cease operations completely,” Morrison explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.