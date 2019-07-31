ATLANTA (CBS46) - CHRIS 180 will be able to serve more kids and families in need thanks to its new 20,000-square-foot facility.
The non-profit provides holistic counseling and trauma informed health services.
More than 150 people attended a recent grand opening to tour the new facility.
The Center of Excellence for Training, Education and Connections, and will allow counseling services to expand from serving 6,500 people to more than 14,000 by next year.
The center includes a rope course for therapeutic activities, and will house the training institute and several other programs.
CHRIS 180's CEO Kathy Colbenson said it's important everyone has access to trauma services.
“We believe every person should be treated with dignity and respect and that each individual should have access to high quality trauma informed services, so being able to more than double our capacity and extend our services to those with need is a huge achievement and very exciting.,” she said.
In addition to the center, CHRIS 180 is working to launch several new services including specialized homes for children in foster care, and a health clinic in partnership with Mercy Care expected to open later this year.
Colbenson said the homes will help keep siblings in foster care together. There are more than 10,000 children with siblings in foster care in Georgia, but only 30% of siblings live together, she said.
"Ultimately, our efforts are focused on building community by enabling children and families to live in safe homes and receive trauma informed services and healthcare,” Colbenson said.
