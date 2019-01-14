ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CHRIS 180 has transformed more than 70,000 lives and the organization is hoping to save enough more with its new youth substance use disorder treatment program.
The TREE House Program will help youth and young adults struggling with substance use disorders. Clients in the program can receive comprehensive assessments, treatment, early intervention and recovery support service.
The free program was funded by a five-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The open house will he held January 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Fulton County's North Service Center. The center is located at 7741 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
