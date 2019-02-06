ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- School safety stories often begin at the end of a fraying mental rope.
Terror, guns, shootings, and warning signs are ignored, and often the trouble includes a young person somehow involved in the school.
A unique metro Atlanta non-profit, CHRIS180, is training teachers to begin with the mental rope before it frays too far.
The CHRIS180 mental health improvement techniques are finding success with middle school teachers.
"Girls fight differently than boys. Girls hold grudges longer, and fight about what other girls think and say about them," said principal Luqman Abdur.
Teacher Elisa Simmons saw a fight brewing in her 6th grade math class. One girl started to cry.
“Tears in her eyes. Before she got to place she was about to explode? I pulled her over to the side," said Simmons.
The teacher diffused the fight with advice.
"What’s most important is what she feels about herself," she said.
The training helps teachers control their own emotions when fights threaten to engulf the whole class.
"It's my job to isolate the situation and keep everybody else on track," said language arts teacher LaMetrica Andrews, Ph. D.
