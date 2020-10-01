ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family is devastated after sharing the loss of their third child.
The couple shared the news of the unimaginable heartbreak with their social media followers, all in hopes of helping other people going through similar situations.
Chrissy shared the unspeakable pain with a black and white photo of herself crying on a hospital bed. The statement said in part, "We are shocked and in the kind deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."
On Sunday Chrissy was hospitalized for severe bleeding. But despite the several transfusions, the bleeding could not be stopped. The star revealed she was halfway through her pregnancy.
The grieving parents have been candid about fertility issues in past. They share daughter Luna and son Miles, who were both conceived via IVF.
Following news of the pregnancy loss, droves of Chrissy and John's celebrity friends shared their condolences with the family. Kim Kardashian wrote, "We're always here for you and love you guys so very much."
Hailey Bieber shared a heartfelt message writing, "I am so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."
Actress Gabriel Union also reached out posting, "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y'all need always."
John and Chrissy thanked their followers, reaffirming that she and her family will "get through it."
