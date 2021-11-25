ATLANTA (CBS46) — There are many Christmas parades in the metro Atlanta area. Check out this list.
32nd annual Hometown Holidays Parade in downtown Forsyth
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2
- Where: downtown Forsyth
- What: Lighted parade. This year's theme is Christmas of the Future.
- Cost: Free admission
- When: 10 a.m. Dec. 4
- Where: downtown Covington
- What: This parade will celebrate Newton County's bicentennial
- Cost: Free admission
Christmas on Main Street in Fayetteville
- When: 5 p.m. Dec. 4
- Where: downtown Fayetteville
- What: Annual Christmas parade and Christmas market from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission
- When: 2 p.m. Dec. 4
- Where: Main Street, Conyers
- What: Annual Christmas parade.
- Cost: Free admission
Christmas Jubilee Parade of Lights in Woodstock
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: 400 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock
- What: Holiday floats. Stop by park before parade for local food vendors. Hang around after for photos with Santa, food vendors, Christmas music, craft area for kids and more.
- Cost: Free admission
Sparkle in Sandy Springs Christmas Parade
- When: 6 p.m. Dec. 5
- Where: City Green
- What: Christmas parade followed by tree and menorah lighting. There will also be food trucks and live music.
- Cost: Free admission
