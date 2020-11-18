The COVID-19 pandemic has affected some Helen, Georgia, traditions which attract tourists to the Alpine themed town.
The seasonal changes are due to the lack of space to accommodate social distancing between event goers. One of those is the the Christmas Community Dinner which was cancelled.
The City of Helen seasonal events are as follows:
- The Annual Lighting of the Village will take place Friday, November 27 at 5:00 p.m. It will be at the Riverside Park at 854 Edelweiss Strasse this year. The city moved the location from the downtown Market Platz to allow for better social distancing. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus plan to attend to listen to children’s Christmas request.
- The 13th Annual Christkindlmarkt will take place November 28-29 and December 5-6 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Market Platz.
- The Helen Arts & Heritage Center Mistletoe Market will be held December 5-6 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at their location at 25 Chattahoochee Strasse.
- The Annual Christmas Parade will take place December 12 at 2:00 p.m. in downtown Helen. It will follow the normal parade route.
Many businesses in Helen will celebrate ringing in the 2021 New Year, but due to Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order, the Festhalle has cancelled the Dropping of the Edelweiss.
The Visitors Center will make information available of the businesses that plan special celebrations for the evening as the date gets closer.
The City of Helen will still be taking donations for the White Christmas Fund. The community expects there will be a greater need this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.