ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Christmas travel woes continued on Christmas Day, as several US airlines canceled hundreds of additional flights nationwide.
This comes as TSA says holiday travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, you could see several canceled flights on departure screens across the different terminals.
"I think I just got a notification from the app that it was canceled and that it was rescheduled for 10 p.m. and that would get us to Boston at 1 a.m.," said Jessica Bonin, who was traveling to Boston with her boyfriend. "It's a little bit stressful definitely. We understand it's COVID and it's the holidays. Trying not to stress."
We spoke with another family heading back to Washington, D.C. from a vacation in Mexico. They tell us they were stuck in Atlanta overnight.
"They said there's not enough people to work on it so they canceled," said the father. "Well it's hard. They give us a hotel but it's a little hard. We want to go home."
United, Delta and other airlines have issued a wave of cancelations over the last 24 hours, leaving Christmas Day travelers worried they'll be the next victim of ruined holiday plans.
Yasmin Khorashai was traveling to Romania, with a layover in the U.S. "We're all good to go right now. So, we're just going to wait and see. Our flight isn't until tonight," she told us Saturday morning. "I just hope that we'll make it. I'm optimistic."
Both United Airlines and DELTA sent CBS 46 statements on the cancelations.
United Airlines said the following:
"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays."
The representative went on to say United is operating about 4,000 flights a day during the holidays. Friday, they canceled about 180 flights and as of about noon Saturday, they canceled about 230 flights.
Delta sent us the following statement, pointing to several factors behind the cancelations:
"As winter weather impacts the northwest and northeast U.S. the omicron variant continues to surge, Delta teams exhausted all options and resources before canceling around 158 flights in Friday's nearly 3,100-flight schedule.
We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible. When that's not possible, Delta Reservations specialists coordinate with our Operations and Customer Center to get those impacted on the next available flight.
A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations and potential delays. Upwards of 150 cancels are expected Saturday and Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check their flight status and manage their rebooking via Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Updates can also be sent directly to a mobile device or by email."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.