TATE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Holiday magic is in the air, but it isn't rolling in from the North Pole. This yuletide front is actually coming from our own backyard, at a gorgeous marble mansion in the small town of Tate.
Situated in Pickens County, about an hour outside Atlanta, the Tate House has become a Christmas staple for people from Georgia and across the nation. A premier wedding venue for years, the so-called Pink Palace found new life during its slower December months with the introduction of Christmas Open House tours.
Every December, the mansion becomes filled with grand trees, ornate centerpieces, and more Santas than you can imagine, with every room having its own festive theme and historical charm.
Construction on this marvelous marble mammoth began in 1921, and was occupied by owner Colonel Samuel Tate in 1926. Its unique appearance is thanks to the pink and white Etowah Marble, supplied by the internationally renowned Georgia Marble Company.
Currently owned by Holbrook Properties, LP, this must-see holiday destination, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has the Christmas charm turned on at full-force.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.