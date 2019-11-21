DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- This is the story of Melanie Marks’ Christmas miracle.
“It revives my spirit of Christmas,” Marks said.
She bought a Charlie Brown type tree with the idea of putting it in a pothole on Archwood Drive in DeKalb County.
“We put the tree in there, a couple of neighbors came out and helped us decorate it and it got a lot of attention,” Marks said.
Her hope was it would get the attention of the county so they would make repairs.
“Oh, they came up with about 30 trucks and an equal amount of people so, we were very excited. Our neighborhood Facebook was blowing up with they’re here, they’re here,” Marks said.
The county initially filled the hole and then repaved the road. And during the process, one of the workers hauled off the little tree.
“It’s like the Grinch who stole Christmas. I’m sure it was a misunderstanding,” Marks said.
A misunderstanding it was, the tree was returned and is now home for the holidays.
“I’d say we’re very happy. I don’t know what we’re happier about, the road or the tree. Probably the road, that’s a bigger deal,” Marks said.
As a thank you, Melanie decided to spread a little holiday cheer and bake a bunch of chocolate chip cookies for all of the workers. There's nothing quite like the holidays.
