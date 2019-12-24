ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- You decked the halls and your tree, but what happens when you're ready to toss out your Christmas tree?
First things first, you have to remove all of your whimsical holiday trimmings. Next, take a look at the list below of Christmas tree disposal across Metro Atlanta.
Fulton County
The City of Atlanta Public Works is offering curbside Christmas tree removal. There will be no solid waste collection Dec. 26 - Jan. 1.
Cobb County
Home Depot locations:
- 3355 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
- 1200 East-West Connector, Austell
- 2350 Dallas Hwy, Marietta
- 4101 Roswell Road NE, Marietta
- 449 Roberts Ct NW, Kennesaw
- 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- 1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy, Powder Springs
- 1655 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw
Park locations:
- Hurt Road Park
- Sewell Park
- Noonday Creek Park
- Fullers Park
DeKalb County - Decatur
The DeKalb County Sanitation Division is offering free Christmas tree curbside collection for residents within its service area from Dec. 26 - Jan. 10.
All trees will be converted to mulch. For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 404-294-2900, or click here.
