Oregon Christmas Tree Farm Harvests Trees For Upcoming Holiday Season

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 Justin Sullivan

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- You decked the halls and your tree, but what happens when you're ready to toss out your Christmas tree?

First things first, you have to remove all of your whimsical holiday trimmings. Next, take a look at the list below of Christmas tree disposal across Metro Atlanta.

Fulton County

The City of Atlanta Public Works is offering curbside Christmas tree removal. There will be no solid waste collection Dec. 26 - Jan. 1.

Cobb County

Home Depot locations:

  • 3355 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
  • 1200 East-West Connector, Austell
  • 2350 Dallas Hwy, Marietta
  • 4101 Roswell Road NE, Marietta
  • 449 Roberts Ct NW, Kennesaw
  • 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
  • 1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy, Powder Springs
  • 1655 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw

Park locations:

  • Hurt Road Park
  • Sewell Park
  • Noonday Creek Park
  • Fullers Park

DeKalb County - Decatur

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division is offering free Christmas tree curbside collection for residents within its service area from Dec. 26 - Jan. 10.

All trees will be converted to mulch. For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 404-294-2900, or click here.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.