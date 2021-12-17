ATLANTA (CBS46) — Imagine decorating a Christmas tree and only adding ornaments when acts of kindness are performed. You’d likely do a lot, right? An app could be key to helping you spread joy and cheer this holiday season.
Beth Dessen Duffy, creator of Christmas Tree of Kindness says she launched the free app to encourage conscious efforts of spreading acts of kindness.
Here’s how it works – you print a tree and ornaments to decorate as each kind act is completed.
Duffy told CBS46’s Brooks Baptiste that users can download a virtual tree and invite loved ones living down the street or around the world to join your tree with a prepared message and passcode.
She says she hopes people nationwide will challenge themselves to spread kindness and create Christmas trees that change the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.