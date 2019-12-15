FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local Christmas tree wholesaler is feeling the effects of the recession with a shortage of Christmas trees this holiday season.
"Back in 2008 when the economy was down a bit - the recession hit. When that happened, not everybody sold all the trees they wanted to sell," Clyde Alexander said.
Alexander's family has been a successful live Christmas tree wholesaler since 1985. Ever since the recession, the industry has taken a turn.
"It takes three years for a seedling to come out of the ground and after about seven to eight years," said Alexander, "that's when you get a six to seven foot tree ...so now we are feeling the effects from 2008 when everybody did not replant like they were supposed to because of the economy."
Alexander said that hiccup 12 years ago has caused a decline in tree size and selection. Not only that, the price for live trees have jumped about 30% higher than normal.
"That's affected us some as well...with not being able to give people the same price they are used to," he said.
Despite the shortage in selection, and higher prices, shoppers like Floyd Gadsden have been satisfied.
"I was hoping they wouldn’t take too many Christmas trees away from us this year - but the selection is pretty good out here," he said.
That has not been the case everywhere. Alexander said thankfully the shortage is only temporary and things should be back to normal in three to four years.
"The trees will be back to normal size, everybody will grade the trees back to what they normally were. The price will go down, and everybody will have plenty of trees, Alexander said with confidence. "The shortage won’t be there anymore."
