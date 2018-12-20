Atlanta, GA (CBS46) This holiday season you can celebrate diversity many different ways, including how you wrap your gifts.
Meet Clarence Claus. He represents what the couple says they were missing during the holiday season. A jolly old man from the North Pole that is a person of color.
The company is called Greentop Gifts and it was founded by a husband and wife team that wanted to create something that reflected black and brown families for themselves and for their children.
The wrapping paper comes in seven different styles, all for an affordable price.
