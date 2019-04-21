ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Bombings at churches in Sri Lanka were on the minds of the Atlanta Police Department Sunday night when they responded to a suspicious box found outside a church in the Southwest part of the city.
A SWAT team and the bomb squad were called in, to make sure that Atlanta's churches remain safe.
The whole thing went down at 440 Gardner Street SW outside Hinsley Temple Church around 9 Sunday night.
CBS46 had a crew on the scene and provided live coverage on CBS46 News and on Facebook, as the police suited one team member up in special protective gear to get close enough to the box to x-ray it. That was when they determined it was simply an empty cash box, left on the sidewalk.
