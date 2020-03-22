LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lively music is a familiar sound at 3D church in Lithonia. What is not familiar is an outdoor service from your car.
Tocarro Comes with 3D Church said, “Pull up and praise was an amazing innovation from our millennial pastors.”
Pull up and praise is their way of having service while socially distancing.
“We realize that while people are at home, anxiety rises, depression rises.. and we wanted to give people an opportunity to get up, get out and engage and still be safe,” said Comes.
The congregation was invited to the 3D complex parking lot where they were able to worship only from their own cars.
“As a pastor you always love your people with a certain level so when you can't touch on 'em and love on em it does something to you as a person," said 3D's Pastor John Elmore III. "So I am excited to just be able to wave at them from a window and tell them I love them and to continue being their pastor in a personal way without all off the social distancing keeping us apart.”
Italy Henderson was grateful for a safe opportunity to get outside. She prayed, danced and shook her tambourines all the from her car.
“Because it is like a Christ throughout the crisis. I am able to still worship God from my car. But, I can still see my pastor and give my tithes and offering and it feels good,” said Henderson.
Although 3D Church, like many, was threatened by the possibility of no church at all, they found a way to safely worship together without worry.
“We are not confined and locked into a certain place. And I think that has helped our identity even more. It's brought us even closer and it's taught us that we can be out of the box,” said Pastor Elmore.
