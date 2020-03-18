ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During this time of uncertainty, it’s a blessing to know there are some people you can count on.
At the House of Hope Atlanta church on Flat Shoals Parkway, members have been bagging grocery items for the elderly at their food pantry.
“It’s a strategic task. It requires planning, talking it through,” Congregational Care Pastor Jeffree Fauntleroy said.
Fauntleroy is leading the mission to deliver food items free of charge to senior citizens, so they don’t have to wait in lines at the store and put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus.
“We want to make sure that they are not exposed to this. So, we go to the house and whether we leave it on the porch or with a glove or mask, whatever we have to do to get that done we’ll do,” Fauntleroy said.
It is no doubt a blessing for those in need during this time of crisis.
“I think that’s wonderful. We need that. Everybody here appreciates House of Hope,” A senior citizen said.
“It has been a great source of calm and we’ve reassured them that we’re here for them and we love them and that we want to make sure that their needs are taken care of,” House of Hope Atlanta Senior Pastor E. Dewey Smith said.
If you or a senior citizen needs food supplies or if you would like to donate to the House of Hope Atlanta food pantry you can call their hotline at 404-244-8814.
