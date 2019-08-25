ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Across the nation and the state, people marked the anniversary of the beginnings of slavery in the U.S. on Sunday.
In August of 1619, some 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the British colony of Virginia, marking the foundation of slavery here.
An Atlanta church took time Sunday to not only commemorate that beginning of slavery but also to have a conversation on racial healing in today's society.
George Maxwell, a vicar at the Cathedral of St Philip in Atlanta, said, "We have been engaging in an ongoing conversation all year about racial healing. We believe going back and covering those and recovering those memories and letting us share those memories provides the hope and resilience we need to move forward, and clearly we have a lot of road to cover."
To help with that, the cathedral welcomed Dr. Catherine Meeks, Executive Director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing.
She said, "I can't say enough about how important it is to do your own inner work, and then listen for what you are supposed to do after that."
To the crowd of listeners, Dr. Meeks' message on inner healing, peace, and releasing hate was a much needed conversation.
John Leak told CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes, "America could've recovered from the end of slavery. What killed us in this country is Jim Crowe laws and segregation thereafter. I don't see racial healing being a responsibility of those of African descent. I think the problem is in the mind and heart and soul of those who embodied that."
Vicar Maxwell agrees and said in order to make real progress on racial tensions -- and sharpen self liberation -- people must form meaningful relationships starting in their own backyards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.