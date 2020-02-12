DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The First Baptist Church of Decatur has been a part of the Atlanta Metro Baptist Association for over 100 years, but according to the church's senior pastor, they have been expelled for being LGBTQ-friendly.
"After 110 years they decided we weren't worthy of being a part of it anymore," said Pastor David Jordan.
Jordan received a letter from the association informing him that his church was no longer a member.
"They spelled out the fact we were in violation of their bylaws," he said. "And the reason for that was because we were a welcoming congregation."
The letter states the First Baptist Church of Decatur endorses behaviors that don't align with biblical standards, according to the Association. Jordon told CBS46 it's because they're LGBTQ-friendly.
The letter doesn't mention the LGBTQ community, but Jordan said a November meeting with the Association did.
"A few years back we ordained a gay deacon, we've had a transgender deacon," Jordan said. "We've blessed and had same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage."
That letter ended by stating First Baptist Church of Decatur also had not participated in 24 months.
"It was really just a smokescreen to justify kicking us out because we're supportive of the LGBT community," Jordan said.
CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta Metro Baptist Association.
The Executive Director said it is an association-church matter that he will only speak with the church community about.
Jordan said he would like to see the same standards applied to all of the churches.
"Are they going to ask their churches about divorce?" Jordan asked association leaders back in November. "He got uptight and said 'I don't want to go there' and I said 'you've already gone there'."
According to Jordan, the church received their non-profit status through the Association, but other organizations have offered to fill that status.
