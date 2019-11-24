GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Days after a threat to their safety a Gainesville church community stood together Sunday and turned turbulence into triumph.
“My message today is about encouragement,” Rev. Dr. Michelle Rizer-Pool said. “I said it the other day. Be not afraid. And that has remained in my spirit ever since this has taken place," she said.
Encouragement is exactly what the members of Bethel AME Church needed Sunday morning.
Pastor Rizer-Pool says the support has been amazing.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life have either reached out, or come out, to send one message: There is no room for hate.
Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who presides over the 6th Episcopal district agrees. He encouraged members to allay any fears, to remain steadfast in praising God, and said it is time for Georgia lawmakers to implement a hate crimes law.
His message comes just days after police said a 16-year-old girl planned a violent attack to murder Bethel AME Church members with kitchen knives.
Chief Jay Parrish with Gainesville police told CBS46, “What she thought [is] that she could harm and kill them just based on their race."
Thankfully, students spoke up and police were able to intervene, but not before some spirits were shaken.
“It’s not just about Bethel. It’s the houses of worship all around the world. Things are happening and it doesn’t take but a second sometimes to keep people from coming.” Rizer-Pool said.
Bethel AME worshipers are not easily broken.
Despite the past turbulence, Pastor Rizer-Pool and her congregation are determined to keep going.
