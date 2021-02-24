Church in Kennesaw voted out of Southern Baptist Convention

In the heart of downtown Kennesaw, the talk of the town is all about a local church and its love for everyone.
“Honestly, I don’t think that was right for people to give them backlash for it. God does love everybody,” Kennesaw resident Amaria Vail told CBS46 News.
Towne View Baptist Church on Shiloh Road caught wind this week that they had been voted out of the Southern Baptist Convention for accepting LGBTQ members.
“We will not appeal; we’re not going to fight it. The way our denomination works they have rights to make decisions about their membership and we as a local church have the right and responsibility to make our decisions,” Pastor Jim Conrad said.
The decision by the church cost it 30% of its membership initially but has since opened the door for others like Brockton Bates.
“I think the stance the church is taking is an appropriate one. It’s a faithful one and welcoming myself and my partner here it has just been wonderful,” Bates said.
“My husband and I are raising two little boys and it’s important for us to be able to say when we say Jesus loves everybody that really includes everybody,” Church Deacon Bonna Lenyszyn said.
“We had a partnered lesbian couple that came to worship with us in tears after the service and they just simply said thank you for welcoming us,” Conrad said.
The message from the pulpit of this church is and always will be one of inclusion, not exclusion.
“I hope giving hope. For folks to know that they will not be alone, for folks to know that whatever they’ve heard in the past that God really does love them and to understand that God loves them as he created them, Conrad said.
The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee also voted out St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky for accepting gay members. A spokesperson said they take no pleasure in the decision and they would like nothing more than for all their churches to be in harmony on such vital issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.