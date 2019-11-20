Church leaders won't allow fear of an attack deter service

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Tuesday Nov. 18, CBS46 brought you details of Gainesville police announcing the arrest of a white teenager allegedly plotting to kill members of a predominately black church.
CBS46 attended the emergency meeting at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal church about security, including adding new cameras and lighting to keep members safe on Nov. 20.
The Rev. Dr. Michelle Rizer-Pool is the pastor of the 40 member church.
"If somebody is truly really kind of sick you never know what they'll do,” she said.
With a Gainesville High School 16-year-old girl accused, a statement from the superintendent says in part:
"A single act by a student, does not represent the views and beliefs of Gainesville city school system.
As a school system that celebrates our diversity, we are beyond stunned with the recent development.”
Police say students alerted administrators to the girl's plan to stab church members with kitchen knives, even showing up one evening, but thankfully no one was there.
Investigators say on-line racism fueled her.
Wednesday night a Gainesville police officer posted up at the church, just in case.
The pastor has a message ahead of Sunday services:
“Please do not let someone keep you away from praising your God,” Rizer-Pool said.
The 16-year-old girl accused is in a youth detention center, but church leaders want her to be charged as an adult.
