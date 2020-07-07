SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—A South Fulton church is offering free COVID-19 testing for citizens.
Testing will take place on both Wednesday, July 8th and Thursday, July 9th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing will happen at Enon Baptist Church Family located at 3550 Enon Road, South Fulton, Ga. 30349.
Participants should expect test results within two to four days, and lunch will be provided after testing.
Registration is not required, however, organizers are asking participants to call 404-613-8150 in advance.
