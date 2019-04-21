CLERMONT, Ga (CBS46) -- Easter service at Dewberry Baptist Church in Clermont went off without a hitch but just days before things were not looking good.
“Early Friday morning a F1 tornado came through here”, said Dewberry’s Pastor Brad Reynolds.
Deacon Richard Clark says the tornado left behind a trail of destruction at the church. “We found that the steeple was down and across the road at our fellowship hall a tree went through and pretty much cut the building in half. Over at our residences, where our youth minister lives, we have a tree in the roof of it”.
But Clark says their congregation jumped into action and came together to clean up in time for Easter Service.
“The church is not the building, the church is the people. And we're going to be here and we're going to be strong,” added Clark.
The damage did cause some of the church's Easter festivities to be rearranged slightly, but Pastor Reynolds says they are celebrating a victory and a blessing because things could have been a lot worse.
“Across the street it pretty much demolished our activity building the sanctuary, where we worship every Sunday and Wednesday nights, it just took the top off. You can go further this way and see trees distorted but as it crossed over the church it just took the top off and we are just so grateful,” added Reynolds.
Dewberry officials say until the repairs are done they will relocate all the activities planned for their damaged buildings to other locations on the church's property.
