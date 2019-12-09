ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Christmas showed up early for 23 Southwest Atlanta families who learned their layaway balances at a local Walmart had been paid for in full.
The donor behind the holiday cheer? None other than Cascade United Methodist Church. The donation is the first under the church's new initiative, 'Blessed to be a Blessing.'
In total the church, which is located in the 3100 block of Cascade Road, paid off more than $10,000 worth of layaway balances at the Walmart on Research Center Drive.
"God has blessed us so we want to be a blessing to other people during this holiday season. These are donations from our congregation. Our motto is that we are a light in our community, so what better way to be a light in our community," said Senior Pastor Dr. Kevin Murriel.
Gifts ran the gamut from bicycles, a punching bag, doll houses, strollers, toys and more.
Those gathered to hear the news were left overwhelmed, many of which who say they were uncertain how they were going to pay off the balances.
"Great, it's great for the kids. I'm so thankful for it. It was a call from God," said Maria, a mother of three who considered putting her items back before receiving a call from the superstore. "It's going to be amazing seeing their faces. Thank you so much for this."
"That's a blessing," said another patron.
"It feels wonderful, I thank God for these people and this church," said a woman with tears in her eyes.
"It's a blessing, I'm just so excited and so grateful," said a woman picking up bicycles for her two grandson's.
Though receiving an unexpected gift is enough to warm the heart of most, it was even more fulfilling for congregation Carolyn Byrd who was there to witness her donations in actions.
"It warms my heart. We live in this community and we really try to be a light in this community," said congregation member Carolyn Byrd. "This is just another way we can do some outreach to people and let them know we want to be a blessing. Especially those who can least afford to do for the ones they love. This is congregation money well spent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.