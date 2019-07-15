LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) – Hundreds of kids are left without a ride to vacation Bible school after a church van was stolen.
Staff members and kids who attend Heritage Baptist Church were getting ready to leave for camp on July 8 when they noticed the van was missing.
Church staff made calls to drivers and chaperones looking for the vehicle before they noticed shattered glass on the floor of the parking lot where the van was parked.
Surveillance footage reviewed later showed the van was stolen just before 6 that morning.
The church was forced to rent a van temporarily, but is now left without a way to get hundreds of kids around.
“Of course, it immediately goes back to the children we pick up every Sunday – what are we supposed to do now?” said Bridgette Hopkins, the school secretary at the church.
Hopkins said having the van stolen that the church uses primarily to transport kids to and from vacation Bible school will lead to disappointed children. “They might not be able to come to church because of capacity and the [limited] vehicles we have to use,” she said.
Assistant Pastor Kris Dawkins said that’s the most distressing part of the whole thing. "Vans can be replaced, but our sole purpose for that van is we use it every week to go pick up children and bring them to church,” he said.
Dawkins said some of the buses the church has available don't have air-conditioning. "We’re praying for the people that took it," he said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the stolen van should call Locust Grove Police.
