ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local church was smashed, battered and nearly destroyed. Church officials say the damage will cost nearly $20,000 to repair.
It’s a difficult video for members of Haitian Ministry Theophile Church in Christ watch as their sanctuary was smashed and defiled by a man possessed with hate.
“We never expect something like that to happen to a church, maybe to a house or a building, but not a church,” Frantz St. Fleur said.
Frantz St. Fleur said the unwanted visitor had one goal: destruction. First he tried lighting the church on fire several times. When that didn’t work, he literally tried smashing his way in. Frustrated, he moved his attention to the windows, 22 of them to be exact.
“You’re talking about between 10 or $20,000. First we have to pay for cleaning and replace all those broken windows in the door,” St. Fleur explained.
Thankfully security bars on the windows kept the vandal out.
“He could’ve got all of my instrumentation, my keyboard, speaker …laptop,” St. Fleur said.
Before leaving he made sure to leave his mark of destruction on all three buildings on the church’s property. St. Fleur explained this act of hate is no match for his church’s faith.
“That’s not gonna stop us. That will not force us to close our door. We will be open Sunday and praise god as usual.”
