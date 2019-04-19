GAINESVILLE, GA (CBS46) -- Members of the Dewberry Baptist Church in Gainesville woke up Friday morning to learn their church had been rocked by major storm damage.
"We heard that the church got hit too," said church member Diane Andreasen. "I dropped my kids off at school and came straight here."
The church's recreation building caved in under the weight of a falling tree. The steeple on the more than 200-year-old building came crashing over in the high winds.
"The steeple was put on the church about 20 years ago, but that is on the original part of the church and that part of the building is over 200 years old," said church deacon Richard Clarke.
All around the church, streets in Gainesville were covered with fallen trees and debris. Jackson electric crews worked on power lines as church members chopped downed trees to clear the driveways.
"Right here on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, it's just going to be a lot of work, but I am sure the community is going to come together," said Lynn Wilson, from neighboring Murrayville. "They'll all work together and they will get everything all straightened out," she added.
Leaning on their faith, the small but dedicated congregation will be out Friday and Saturday, celebrating a season of resurrection with faith they will rebuild.
"We are a very tight church," Andreason told CBS46. "When one of us is down, we are all down. This is something that was built in love and taken care of in love and it will be rebuilt again in love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.