ATLANTA (CBS46) – As multiple states enact stay-at-home/shelter-in-place orders for residents, it’s sparked a new front in the battle of church vs. state. Specifically, with Easter drawing near, the question of whether churches will be open is on many minds, especially in the Deep South.
Governor Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. Per the Governor’s office, churches are not allowed to be open for services or funeral services if there will be more than 10 people in a single location, “unless there is at six feet between each person at all times.”
The Governor’s office said the reasoning behind not exempting church/funeral services is “several community outbreaks can be directly attributed to recent, in-person church services and funeral services.” One such outbreak happened in the Albany, Georgia area and has put the small county on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
Other states have taken differing approaches to church services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Florida initially left it up to communities and many, like Hillsborough County, put bans in place even as churches refused to obey and thousands showed up to services. Later, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis exempted churches from the shelter-in-place order to allow them to stay open. Texas exempted churches from the beginning when Governor Greg Abbott issued his shelter-in-place order.
