LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was outright panic inside a church in Metro Atlanta on Sunday.
New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant said in a Facebook live video that 28 people attending the Lithonia were attacked with pepper spray by two men in hoodies during service.
According to the DeKalb County police report, it states “When officers arrived several people were coughing, sneezing and had irritation to their eyes.”
The church declined to do an interview with CBS46 but released a statement saying"
“We have initiated a full-scale review of our security procedures and protocols and we will exhaust ourselves to ensure New Birth remains a safe place to worship and fellowship.”
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
