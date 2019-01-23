ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Another Atlanta native has been added to Super Bowl LIII's weekend performances.
Singer Ciara announced on Twitter that she would be joining Ludacris for Super Bowl Music Fest.
Bruno Mars and Cardi B are headlining the three-day extravaganza at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Other performers include Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin + Special Guests, and more.
For tickets, visit superbowlmusicfest.com.
