ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's been one month since the late "Glee" star Naya Rivera was found in a Californian lake. Now, family and friends are making sure to keep her memory alive for her four-year-old son, Josey.
Actress Jane Lynch is remembered her former co-star and friend in an interview with "Today's" Jenna Bush Hager as a "force." In July, Naya drowned while out boating with her son. She was 33-years-old.
In other headlines, singer Ciara is opening up about the meaning behind her new baby boy's name, Win Harrison Wilson. An emotional Ciara told Entertainment Tonight that all the credit actually goes to her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
The singer says Win was "in rotation" even back when she was pregnant with their first child together, daughter Sienna who was born in 2017.SIENNA WHO WAS BORN IN 2017. Russell apparently had a whole skit he'd play out using the name, saying, "Here's Win shortstop."
"He had all the good names and Win won," she said.
As for the middle name, that's a tribute to Russells' father's first name.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and turning heads again by teasing their upcoming biopic. Sharon told Rolling Stone, "we're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults."
Ozzy revealed the film will be about he and Sharon's relationship; how they met, fell in love and got married.
