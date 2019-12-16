NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Singer Ciara was in Gwinnett County to promote science and coding on Monday. She surprised students at Paul Duke STEM High School in Norcross.
Ciara has partnered with Amazon Future Engineer and Georgia Tech to give students the opportunity to remix her song “Set.” Students must use a learn-to-code music program called EarSketch to create their own sounds, beats and rhythms.
Thousands of students have entered the competition, which aims to teach students to code while having fun.
Ciara was very hands-on, sitting down with the students to listen to their remixes and give her input.
“The concept behind EarSketch is that we combine a medium that students are used to, like music, and we make it really cool by including authentic clips by authentic artists like Ciara,” said Georgia Tech Senior Research Engineer Roxanne Moore. “Then we can use that as a way to get them excited about doing the computer science.”
The top three grand prize winners will get an all-expenses paid trip to Seattle to demo their music for Amazon executives.
To learn more about the competition, click here.
