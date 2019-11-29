Cirque Du Soleil offers tickets to support Toys for Tots

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cirque Du Soleil partnered with Toys for Tots to offer complimentary tickets to see VOLTA by hosting a toy drive at Atlantic Station Friday.
Between 2:30 and 4:30 pm, families are invited to come to the Big Top with a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.
The toy drive opens at 2:30 pm followed by a meet-and-greet with VOLTA artists at 3:00 pm. At 3:30 pm delegates from the 2019 Miss Universe pageant will also make an appearance at the toy drive to donate toys from their native countries and to meet and greet with donors.
The first 500 toy drive participants will be offered complimentary tickets to Friday's 4:30 pm VOLTA performance.
Supplies are given on a first come, first served basis. A maximum of four tickets will be offered for each donation of one new, unwrapped toy.
For more information, visit their website.
