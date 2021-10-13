ATLANTA (CBS46) – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that technology giant Cisco will expand in Georgia, bringing 700 new jobs and occupying space in a Midtown office tower designed for Georgia Tech researchers and their corporate partners.
“This announcement is a testament not only to our continued partnership, but also everything that our state offers,” said Kemp.
Cisco will invest approximately $41 million to occupy space in the CODA building in the heart of Georgia Tech’s “Tech Square,” which overlooks campus from across the Downtown Connector.
“It’s going to mean incredible opportunities for our students that are in school now and other Georgians that are in the workforce or coming here for a great workforce,” Kemp said.
The announcement is the latest in a string of economic development victories for Atlanta – each helping to raise metro Atlanta’s profile as a technology hub.
Cisco’s executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren is a Georgia Tech graduate.
“The Atlanta Collaboration Center will be an innovative workspace that fits the evolving needs of a truly hybrid workforce,” said Herren.
Cisco already has offices in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs that employ 1,000 Georgians. When its new space in the CODA tower is fully staffed, the company will employ a total of 1,700 Georgians.
Those interested in learning about new job opportunities should visit Cisco’s website.
