FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An angry fight is breaking out across local governments about who gets to spend special COVID dollars from Uncle Sam.
The mayors of cities in Georgia’s largest county delivered a public thrashing over who handles the $104 million dollar CARES act funds. Mayors said only $15 million for the county's cities, out of that $104, was too little. They called Fulton County's actions "astounding", "insulting” and "dis-respectful." Even through the veil of a Zoom meeting, the comments stung.
"Being asked to settle for crumbs!"
"We have been totally left out!"
"We need to see some transparency and accountability."
Mayors from every city except Atlanta, which gets its own slice from the state, and Mountain View, which has not spent any money on COVID relief, threatened to sue Fulton County for a bigger share.
The county attorney called that threat a “clearly frivolous lawsuit.” Her letter made the mayors even more angry at what Fulton is spending the money on.
Holiday Ingraham, East Point's mayor wanted a clearer accounting of what's already been spent.
"One point three million dollars allocated to Project Apollo. What is Project Apollo? And three hundred thousand dollars spent for cars. You needed $300,000 worth of new cars for COVID?”
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul pointedly laid the blame for bad communication at the feet of Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts.
Some Fulton commissioners apologized to the mayors. Liz Hausmann suggested the mayors seek more money from the state.
Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker was blunt in his list of demands. He asked Fulton County leaders to account for where money has already gone and to give money with only federal strings, not county strings attached, to each city.
Commission Chairman Pitts offered to work with his colleagues before they meet again Wednesday, September 2.
