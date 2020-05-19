CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Families once again fearing for their safety due to ATV and quad bikes driven dangerously through neighborhoods in the City of South Fulton over the weekend.
“At the speed they were going it just happened to be coincidence that there were no kids out at that time,” said a homeowner who watched the mayhem.
The problem is metro wide one.
“It is dangerous because they will cut between cars, they don’t care what you doing,” said a mother of two.
Atlanta Police over the weekend had a major crackdown on illegal racers charging 44 individuals, prompting those in the City of South Fulton to ask why their law enforcement isn’t doing more.
So CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy asked the city what they plan to do.
“We have implemented innovative strategies to combat some of these issues," said Lt. Jubal Rogers of the City of South Fulton Police Department. "Such as we’ll be using drone technology, using cameras, and also social media intelligence to identify these perpetrators.”
This summer will see the city’s first use of drone technology in such a way.
The drones will survey illegal racing and meet up hot spots, while also taking pictures to help identify individual perpetrators.
Families feeling like the police need all the help they can get.
“The little bikes they really can’t chase them down it only stops the cars so the bikes it’s really nothing they can do,” said the mother.
The drones will also be used to follow those on ATV and quad bikes to find out where they go so high speed chases won’t have to be initiated.
Officials also using simpler tech at Gresham Park, a known hot spot, giant cement blocks now stop anyone parking along the street.
