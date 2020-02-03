CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A citizen armed with a smartphone confronted an alleged pedophile Friday night, posting the confrontation live on Facebook.
The man behind the camera spoke with CBS46 News about the encounter on the condition that the station only refer to him by his first name, Mathias.
“There’s people out here that do what I do to protect innocent lives of kids," said Mathias, a father of a one-year-old daughter. "We do not want our innocent children to have their innocence taken away from them."
Mathias said he works alongside the group Bikers Against Abuse trying to expose pedophiles to law enforcement. In this case, he went onto a dating app and pretended to be a 15-year-old boy. When a Carroll County man asked to meet with him for a sexual encounter, Mathias had his smartphone ready.
“I've got the text messages," Mathias told the man. "You’re texting a 15-year-old boy.”
In the video, the man who's being recorded tells Mathias he was only planning to tell the boy to go home.
Mathias planned to meet with Carroll County sheriff's deputies Monday morning about the case.
“We will not stop until the pedophiles learn that preying on young, innocent kids, whether it’s a boy or a girl," said Mathias. "We will not stop until every one of them is busted and shown for what they are.”
