CARROLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Carrollton police thanked "concerned citizens" and members of the community Thursday for their help with a drug investigation.
Police said earlier this year, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit received tips about possible cocaine sales on Adamson Square.
Police began an investigation and made several undercover cocaine purchases over the course of a few months.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Stephanie Anderson, 35, Jarrod Black, 30, Edward “Animal” Hudson, 32 and Artivus “Duck” Gamble, 32, all of Carroll County. They are all charged with the sale of cocaine.
Carrollton police said more arrests are pending.
