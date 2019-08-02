SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several residents of Smyrna and the surrounding communities gathered during the rush hour Friday morning to draw attention to their fight to shut down Sterigenics, a company that acknowledged spewing heavy amounts of a cancer-causing chemical into the air.
Sterigenics has operated in an industrial area near Smyrna since the 1970s. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Division, the company’s self-reported emissions data shows that for years, it released into the air dangerous amounts of ethylene oxide.
In 2016, the EPA determined that ethylene oxide causes cancer in humans. That same year, Sterigenics drastically cut its emissions of ethylene oxide.
However, the public didn’t realize there was an air quality issue with Sterigenics until recently when WebMD and Georgia Health News published an article about the situation.
Citizens quickly mobilized, forming a group called Stop Sterigenics Georgia. The group is demanding independent air quality testing.
“We want there to be good information that people can truly rely on,” said the group’s president Janet Rau. “And that just hasn’t happened at this point, so now we’ve got to demand it.”
Some wore surgical masks to the demonstration, including Gary Goppman.
“Three years ago, I was diagnosed with lymphoma,” said Goppman, who has lived in Smyrna for 20 years, less than 4 miles from the plant.
He wonders if there’s a connection between his cancer and Sterigenics.
Sterigenics president Phil MacNabb told residents earlier this week that the company has applied for a permit to cut the facility’s ethylene oxide emissions even more.
Goppman, for one, has no patience for that.
“Close the plant,” he said.
