ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local Exxon gas station is under fire after a community leader said one of its clerks pulled a gun on him.
The incident happened on Friday when Dr. F. Keith Slaughter – who is a professor, pastor and radio host on WAOK News & Talk – argued with a clerk over the price of an item.
There have been reports that the gun the clerk allegedly pulled is fake, but CBS46 has not been able to confirm that information.
WAOK radio host and CBS46 political analyst Dr. Rashad Richey went to the gas station on Friday afternoon to ask questions. The clerk accused of pulling the gun was not at the station, so he questioned the clerk on duty. In a Facebook video, she appears dismissive and tells Richey there’s no gun at the store. When he pressed harder for answers, she said, “It’s your word against my word.”
Richey asked the clerk to pass his contact information along to the owner, but she refused, pushing his card back under the glass.
Local citizens held protests at the location over the weekend. Some said this is not the first time the clerk pulled a gun on a customer.
It is not clear if the clerk is still employed, but the owner, Asif Khan, has requested a meeting with Richey and Slaughter.
Richey said a few of Khan’s surrogates reached out to ask if he was open to a sit-down conversation. Khan later called Richey and seemed to be remorseful about the incident. “He even expressed disappointment with his employee who's at the center of this,” Richey said.
According to Richey, the owner hopes to resolve the issue. The meeting will take place on Monday.
When asked why it’s important to shed light on this incident, Richey said, “Claims like this are serious. When a citizen makes a customer complaint about product pricing, the clerk should have better judgment than pulling out a weapon," he said. "Regardless of how argumentative a patron becomes, killing them or threatening to kill them is never the proper response. We hear about unnecessary tragedies every day.”
Richey hopes the meeting with Khan will lead to a full investigation into the actions of the employee and a better respect for the community that supports the company. “An apology to professor Slaughter and mandatory sensitivity training for all employees would be a good start,” he said.
CBS46’s calls to the Exxon station for a response on Sunday night were not answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.