ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is urging people not to ride E-Scooters, if possible after an E-scooter accident left a mom of two on life support.
"Please consider limiting your use of e-scooters at night, and if possible, consider limiting their use entirely as we work through the city’s infrastructure challenges," said Moore.
Thirty-four-year-old Amber Ford was in town from Alabama with her husband for a quick weekend getaway.
“She didn't want to be far away from her kids in case, the first time leaving them,” said Justin Ford.
They had plans to see a comedy show and would for the first time ever, ride e-scooters.
“As soon as we pulled into the hotel she saw them and said, ‘those look fun, we need to figure out how to ride them.’ We were getting cussed out for being on the sidewalk,” Ford said. “So, us not being locals, we didn't know."
On the way home from the show, the two rode in the street but just feet away from their hotel, Ford was struck by a car.
“I heard either the scooter hit or her hit.”
Ford was taken to the hospital with a fractured skill. Her condition took a turn for the worst on Wednesday when she had a seizure and lost oxygen to her brain.
“I just - my kids man. That's all I can think about is my babies. My daughter loves her mama and that's going to be the hardest part, hearing my daughter ask for her mom.”
Ford is now on life support as her family prepares to donate her organs.
"I mean it's horrible and I just pray for them and hope that they can find peace with the situation and find closure," said resident Kathleen Campbell.
This will be the city's third e-scooter related death. Last month, 37-year-old William Alexander was killed when he fell off a scooter and became trapped under a bus. In May, 20-year-old Eric Amis Jr. was killed when he was hit by a car on West Lake Avenue.
Last month, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a moratorium on new e- scooter permits, but there are still thousands of e-scooters in the city.
"How can they expect people to have scooters here? Tell them not to be on the sidewalk and be on the streets? That doesn't make sense, you might as well get rid of them all together," said resident Jon Yeazel.
To help the Ford family, visit their GoFundMe by clicking here.
On Friday, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore released a statement on the recent e-scooter crash. To view it, click here.
