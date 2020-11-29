The city of Chamblee has teamed up with an organization to help families in the city who may need rent and/or utility assistance.
According to a press release, the city of Chamblee and St. Vincent de Paul Georgia are coming together to provide rental and utility assistance to Chamblee residents in need.
Chamblee residents who meet the following criteria are eligible for support:
• Must have primary residence within City of Chamblee limits;
• Required documents include a current and signed lease, copy of late rental and/or utility bill(s); and
• Proof of inability to pay for rent and/or utilities due to COVID-19.
“St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has helped neighbors in need for nearly 120 years,” said Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson. “Now, with their headquarters in Chamblee, together, we can meet the needs of even more of our residents and neighbors during this pandemic.”
Residents may apply at: www.svdpgeorgia.org/Chamblee-help/ or by calling SVdP Georgia’s Chamblee Helpline at 404-261-7181 ext. 124. Callers are asked to leave a message with a name, best contact method and full address.
Chamblee City Council approved funding for this initiative along with a variety of other initiatives including personal protective equipment for government employees and COVID-19 testing for the public.
