BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—Brookhaven officials want to remind citizens to remain vigilant as we approach this holiday weekend.
The city activated its Brookhaven Alert Messaging System to alert residents of the continuing threats posed by rising COVID-19 infections in the county and state.
“As we have seen in the media, there are huge increases in the number of folks testing positive for COVID-19 nation-wide. The raw numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinforces the need for precautions, diligence, and personal responsibility,” said City Manager Christian Sigman.
Brookhaven officials sent out email and voice messages to its Brookhaven Alert emergency notification system subscribers in anticipation of the prospect of large groups of people of people will be gathering throughout the City for Fourth of July celebrations.
According to Georgia Department of Public Health DeKalb statistics, DeKalb has recorded the state’s third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (5,841) and 173 deaths.
Residents are encouraged to protect themselves and others by:
• Wearing a mask when going out in public
• Practicing social distancing
• Staying home when possible
• Washing or sanitizing their hands often
Residents are urged to get tested if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms or believe they may have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
For testing locations and other COVID-19-related information, go to www.BrookhavenGA.gov/COVID19
