ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a third day, young students of the Harriet Tubman School of Science and Technology had to march elsewhere to learn.
Their brand new charter school in Atlanta's west end, still shuttered.
The City of Atlanta says, their paperwork still isn't in order, and proper inspections have yet to be done.
Saying in a statement:
The school has yet to satisfy the very serious safety concerns. It would be irresponsible and dangerous for the City to allow any building housing children to open without showing us that they are in compliance with state and local law for items as essential as smoke detectors, functional sprinkler systems, and emergency exits. Further, a City inspector was denied access to the building. The City has and will continue to work with the school to bring them into compliance, but will not risk lives—particularly those of children—by cutting any corners or skirting commonsense safety laws.
The city sent a letter Friday alerting school officials their building plans weren't approved to code.
The city also claims, an inspector, sent to make sure the building wasn't housing kids, was denied access.
Something we pressed administrators on today.
"If they came and knocked on the door of where were not supposed to be, that would be a reason they weren't answered," said a school leader today.
She says an independent inspection and fire marshal walk-through found the school to be in great shape.
When pressed on the city's allegations, she encouraged them to come and inspect, and pledged to allow access.
But city officials tell us its not that easy.
The school has to resubmit its plans for compliance. Those need approval. Then further inspections can take place.
