The city of Clarkston has implemented four new COVID-19 assistance programs to help residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19.
The programs will use federal funding to address the following key areas:
- Workforce Development Services: (Up to $100,000, to teach residents additional skills that could lead to re-employment.)
- Clarkston Child Care Services Facilities: (Up to $100,000, to provide Child Care Services Providers with operational facilities assistance.)
- Food Assistance Program: (Up to $60,000, for companies, organizations, businesses to provide qualifying reimbursable food distributions.)
- Internet-WiFi Services Assistance Program: (Up to $50,000, for companies, organizations, businesses to provide internet connectivity services/goods.)
These four new programs are in addition to previously announced temporary COVID-19 assistance programs offered by the city:
- Mortgage Assistance Program: (Up to $450,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)
- Rent Assistance Program: (Up to $450,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)
- Utilities Assistance Program: (Up to $100,000, for Clarkston residents impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.)
For more information about all of these COVID-19 assistance programs, contact, Robin Gomez, City Manager:rgomez@cityofclarkston.com.
