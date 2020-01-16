ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a strongly worded letter first reported by the CBS46 Bulldog, the city of Atlanta's attorney told the city audit committee they have been breaking the law by meeting in private.
"It was the first time we had heard from the city attorney about this concern," said city auditor Amanda Noble in an interview, blaming the oversight on old directives.
"From its inception, to my knowledge, the audit commission has held closed meetings. That was our understanding of what was allowed based on advice from a prior city attorney to the prior city auditor," explained Noble.
The Georgia Open Meetings Act is meant to keep public business public.
No one seemed to notice until now. The revelation came after the mayor called for the creation of an Inspector General to oversee both audit and ethics offices.
The audit committee has expressed concern that might hinder its independence. Making the timing of the bomb thrown at the auditor not so surprising.
Neither the mayor nor the city attorney would back up the letter in an interview when CBS46 visited city hall.
Auditor Noble says for her part, regardless of the apparent politics at play her office will comply.
"We will work with the city's transparency officer to develop appropriate procedures," she said.
