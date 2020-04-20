ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta now has $7 million in funds to provide assistance to citizens impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, April 20, the City Council approved legislation that allows the uncommitted funds to serve the city's response to coronavirus.
The breakdown of funds includes:
• $1 million for children’s food programs
• $1 million for senior food programs
• $1 million for homeless preparedness and response activities
• $1.5 million for small business continuity
• $1 million for emergency purchase of technology required to execute full telework deployment for all non-essential employees
• $1.5 million for the city’s partners in the financial industry to provide emergency assistance to employees and hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City whose incomes are adversely impacted.
Since March 15 the city has been under an Executive Order, signed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, declaring a state of emergency. An Order allocating the $7 million in funds was also issued, but first had to be ratified by City Council and then officially adopted.
A resolution urging businesses, employees, residents and visitors to wear face masks while in public and around other was also adopted.
“The use of face masks has been recommended to help prevent the continued spread of this virus,” said Council member Andrea Boone, who introduced the resolution. “This resolution is aimed at helping our community because when you put on a face mask, you're really helping to protect everyone else around you.”
