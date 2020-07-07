ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A street in the City of Atlanta may one day be painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' mural similar to those seen in Washington D.C. and California.

City Council approved a resolution during its July 7th meeting to, "create a participatory engagement process with the community to select a street where a permanent “Black Lives Matter” mural can be installed."

Although the resolution remains in its infancy, this is yet another act of city officials showing acknowledgement of the fight for racial equality many Black communities are enthralled in.

For most of the summer, Atlanta streets have been filled with protesters, as well as some rioters and agitators, in response to the deadly shootings of black people. The death of George Floyd sparked one of the biggest and widespread protests seen in the country, and Atlanta, this year. On June 13th protesters would again pound the pavement demanding justice and change after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot in the back twice by an Atlanta police officer.

With tensions across the country running high, the city experienced some of its most deadly days over the Fourth of July weekend. As a result of the numerous shootings, killings, and destruction to the Georgia Department of Public Safety building, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a 'State of Emergency' and deploy 1,000 National Guard troops to the capitol.

"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead," said Kemp Monday in a statement regarding his executive order.